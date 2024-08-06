Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 1,847,346 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,568,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $679.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

