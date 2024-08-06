Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,876,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 2,247,465 shares.The stock last traded at $5.83 and had previously closed at $5.95.

AEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Aegon Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

