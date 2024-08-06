Aerodrome Finance Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $104.05 million and $63.14 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,190,825,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,190,825,844.2596905 with 563,795,789.4496915 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.57235369 USD and is down -16.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $29,898,034.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

