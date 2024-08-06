Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,254,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,140,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,129,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Aflac by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,483,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.79. 911,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,953. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.