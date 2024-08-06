AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MITT. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MITT

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 5.7 %

MITT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,571. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $191.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.