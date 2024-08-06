Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.33.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.61. 495,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,637. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.84% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 800.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 404,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after buying an additional 388,381 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,922,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,826,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.