Air Canada (TSE:AC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.47

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.47 and last traded at C$14.48, with a volume of 70833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.02.

Get Air Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AC

Air Canada Trading Up 1.4 %

Air Canada Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.20.

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.