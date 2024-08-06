Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright downgraded Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Alimera Sciences stock remained flat at $5.55 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,402. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

