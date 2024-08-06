Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $320.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALNY. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $265.00 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $274.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.01.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $370,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,598 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,944. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

