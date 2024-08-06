Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.16 earnings per share.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR opened at $250.49 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $172.81 and a one year high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.78.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Earnings History for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

