Altimmune (ALT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Altimmune to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. 1,201,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,902. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $430.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALT. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

