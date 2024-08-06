Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $228.00 to $224.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.58.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $161.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.11, for a total transaction of $2,658,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

