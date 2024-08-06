Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Roth Mkm

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,111,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,095,188 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

