Amdocs (DOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amdocs Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amdocs has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

