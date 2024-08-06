American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.230-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

AHR stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

In related news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,328.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

