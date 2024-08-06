Analysts Set ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) PT at C$60.86

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.86.

ATS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ATS from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

ATS stock opened at C$38.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.45. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$37.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.09.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.10. ATS had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of C$791.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$721.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.2395626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

