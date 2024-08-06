Analysts Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target at $806.24

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $805.29.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $4,559,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $703.48 on Thursday. KLA has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $808.65 and a 200-day moving average of $725.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
