Analysts Set Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Price Target at $8.83

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

LAAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter worth about $5,944,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,598,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LAAC opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $396.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Stories

