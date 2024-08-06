Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) & KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anghami and KORE Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami $41.38 million 0.64 -$15.81 million N/A N/A KORE Group $286.61 million 0.18 -$167.04 million ($9.40) -0.33

Risk and Volatility

Anghami has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group.

Anghami has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Anghami and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

KORE Group has a consensus target price of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 377.27%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Anghami.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Anghami shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anghami beats KORE Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

