Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $600.00

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.67) and last traded at GBX 614 ($7.85), with a volume of 35626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 606 ($7.74).

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 650.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 684.05. The firm has a market cap of £242.53 million, a PE ratio of 598.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

