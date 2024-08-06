Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

AM stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,429,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,735. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

