Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $66.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,401,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 452,753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.