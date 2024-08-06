Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.93

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 4684081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

