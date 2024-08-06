Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 27.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,649,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,085. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $108.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.