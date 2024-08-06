ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $134.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on ArcBest from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.25.

ArcBest stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.52. The company had a trading volume of 208,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $124.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ArcBest by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ArcBest by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 101,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

