Arhaus (ARHS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Arhaus has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. On average, analysts expect Arhaus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of Arhaus stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 656,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

