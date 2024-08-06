Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Downgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W downgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Atlassian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.25.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $142.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.60 and its 200 day moving average is $191.11. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,928,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $1,482,143.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $88,928,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total value of $1,474,562.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,040 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,992 shares of company stock valued at $47,338,797. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

