AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 1.8%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.25. 8,303,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 36,753,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

AT&T Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

