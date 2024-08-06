Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 5.2%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.03. 125,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,557,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUTL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

