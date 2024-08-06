Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ACLS opened at $109.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $196.03.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.