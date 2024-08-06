AZEK (AZEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect AZEK to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.79 million. On average, analysts expect AZEK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZEK Trading Down 2.7 %

AZEK stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their target price on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

