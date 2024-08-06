Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $652-658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.67 million.

A number of research firms have commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. 663,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,986. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. Azenta has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

