B. Riley Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,650.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2025 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,068.32.

Get Booking alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $68.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,451.83. 266,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,707. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,144.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,863.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,691.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.