Bancolombia (CIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Bancolombia to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bancolombia to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bancolombia Stock Up 1.1 %
CIB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. 157,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,949. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.85.
CIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
