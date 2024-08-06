Barclays Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $536.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $530.00 to $536.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $507.55.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Shares of MA traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $448.30. 2,751,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,883. The company has a market cap of $416.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $446.30 and its 200 day moving average is $457.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total value of $56,144,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,971,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,705,795,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total transaction of $56,144,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,971,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,705,795,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,328,367 shares of company stock worth $1,050,535,876 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 55,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 55,348 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

