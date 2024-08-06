Barclays Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $100.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APTV. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

APTV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.05. 4,649,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $108.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 36.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,767,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,786 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

