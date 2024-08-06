BCE (NYSE:BCE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

BCE Price Performance

BCE traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 3,354,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. BCE has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 202.08%.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BCE by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 212,047 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in BCE by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,262 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in BCE by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

