BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$47.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BCE from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BCE from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

Shares of BCE opened at C$47.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 52 week low of C$42.58 and a 52 week high of C$58.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 207.81%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

