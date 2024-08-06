Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BZH. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,528. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $861.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,376.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

