Belite Bio (BLTE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Belite Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Belite Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.10. 13,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,576. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $50.66. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.30 and a beta of -1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Belite Bio Company Profile
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
