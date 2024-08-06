Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Integer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Get Integer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

Integer Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE ITGR traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.29. 128,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,059. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92. Integer has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $130.15.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Integer news, insider John A. Harris 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $2,790,114 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 56.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Integer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in Integer by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.