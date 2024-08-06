Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $292.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $282.00 to $292.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.42.

Get Biogen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Biogen

Biogen Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.27. The company had a trading volume of 600,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,019. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $278.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 123.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.