Bird Construction (BDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Bird Construction to post earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$594.63 million.

Bird Construction Price Performance

BDT opened at C$23.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.63. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.82 and a 12-month high of C$27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDT shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.90.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

