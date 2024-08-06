Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading 12.6% Higher

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 1,243,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,794,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $938.28 million, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 565,362 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 115,882 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,350,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.