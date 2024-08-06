BITICA COIN (BDCC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.76 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,852.26 or 1.00020264 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008077 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012123 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997634 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

