Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 1758807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Blue Star Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

