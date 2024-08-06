BMO Capital Markets Increases Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target to C$18.00

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Kiwetinohk Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock opened at C$12.92 on Friday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.61 and a 12-month high of C$13.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$564.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.26). Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of C$126.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.80 million. Analysts predict that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 2.0545746 EPS for the current year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

