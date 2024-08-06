BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading Down 5.1%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.88. Approximately 1,944,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,727,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

