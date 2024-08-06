Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

BHR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. 296,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,889. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $194.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.00.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

