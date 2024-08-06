Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
BHR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. 296,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,889. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $194.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.00.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Braemar Hotels & Resorts
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.