BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.76

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and traded as low as $4.40. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 60,462 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $472.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

